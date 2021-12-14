Warm and dangerously windy on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unseasonably mild morning across Kansas and the day ahead will follow suit. Out the door temperatures in the 30s and 40s will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The record high today in Wichita is 70 (1948) and we should at least tie, if not break it. The record high on Wednesday is 66 (2006) and we may beat it by ten degrees as temperatures soar into the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon.

The breeze is back today, and it will only grow in strength tomorrow. Winds between 15-30 mph (with higher gusts) will intensify to 30-50 mph on Wednesday. Wind gusts over 60 mph are expected tomorrow and high wind/red flag warnings are in effect.

Cooler temperatures come back to Kansas on Thursday, but highs in the 50s keep us 5 to 10 degrees above average. However, a second cold front on Friday should send our temperatures into the 40s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds and breezy with record warmth. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, unseasonably mild. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and very windy with record warmth. Wind: S 30-40; gusty. High: 75.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 56. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 54. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 25. High: 41. Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 47. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 43. Mostly sunny.

