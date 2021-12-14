WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds, dry conditions heighten fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures may produce extreme fire danger.

Winds in the northwest and the southwest are expected to be 40 to 50 miles per hour with gusts up to 75 mph. In comparison, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when the weather radar or a spotter reports at least 58 mph winds or 1-inch hail.

Due to the extreme conditions, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Outdoor burning is not advised, and any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.

