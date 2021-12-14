Western Kansas communities preparing for fire threat from dangerous winds

DIGHTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Communities in Western Kansas are preparing for strong wind gusts, possibly exceeding 65 miles per hour in some areas. The wicked winds are expected across the state, bringing threats of wildfires, property damage and power outages, as well as presenting potentially dangerous situations on roads and highways.

The elevated fire danger has rural counties on alert, especially in Western Kansas. In Lane County, the emergency management team is asking local farmers and community volunteers to be on standby, having their water shuttles and tractors with disks ready to go in case a fire starts.

“Our trucks are ready, our personnel are advised that they know what is going on,” said Lane County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Billie Barnett. “Safety is of our utmost concern.

The wind wasn’t as much of a factor Tuesday, but wind gusts on Wednesday are expected to reach 60 to 70 miles per hour. Combined with extended dry conditions, that’s the recipe for a dangerous fire threat. It’s a position in which Lane County found itself in 2017 with grassfires charring thousands of acres.

This week, people in the county are looking for warning signs in preparation for what’s forecast for Wednesday.

“Blowing dust, low, low visibility. The smoke, it travels quick, it gets thick,” said Lane County Fire Department Captain Morgan Jones.

Fire officials also advise keeping an eye on power lines.

“If the powerline is swaying and jumping more than usual, it probably is loose,” Dighton Fire Chief Craig Collins said.

Matthew Jones is among those who said he’s always ready for the call. He’s served as a volunteer for the Lane county Fire Department for almost five years.

He said a crucial tool in the fight against wildfire are tanks that can hold up to 5,000 gallons of water.

Growing up in Dighton, Jones said he’s proud to help in protecting his hometown.

“In high school, you’re apart of teams and whatnot and then in a small town, you join the fire department, so, it’s just great to be part of something,” he said.

Without volunteers in Morgan said there would be no official fire department for Lane County.

