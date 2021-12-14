Advertisement

Woman, friend make unexpected delivery along I-70 in western Kansas

By Joe Baker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the last place a Kansas woman would expect to deliver her new baby.

Beau and Michelle Drexler’s baby boy, Miles, wasn’t due for three more weeks when Michelle started having mild contractions on Dec. 4. The plan was to head straight to the Rooks County Hospital in Plainville in a family friend’s pickup.

Within minutes of leaving her house in Ellis, Michelle’s water broke while on I-70. Aminda Brunner, who was driving, pulled over and called 911, but Baby Miles was determined to be born. On I-70, just east of the Exit 153 sign heading east towards Hays, is where he would come into this world.

As for dad? He thought he was being pranked.

“My sister and I both were like, they’re playing a YouTube video or something in the background because it was silent for a little bit other than a little bit of crying in the background. And then when Aminda got on and the panic in her voice, it was like, ‘Oh no! We gotta go.’” Recalls Beau.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever imagined,” said Aminda. “You know delivering my best friend’s baby, let alone on I-70 in my truck.”

Miles’ grandmother, Lori Graham, said she still can’t believe it.

“When you think back of it, you just, it just, in disbelief that your grandbaby was born on the side of the interstate,” she said.

The family says after Michelle and Miles are both healthy and doing well.

