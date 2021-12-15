4 arrested after man found dead in bed of truck in Cowley County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office reports arresting four people in connection with a death investigation. The sheriff’s office says on a traffic stop, the body of 34-year-old Matthew Kelly was found in the bed of a truck, covered with tarps.

The sheriff’s office said the case began a little after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 14, with Cowley County deputies responding to the 3000 block of 302nd Road and the report of a large amount of suspected blood in a front yard and information that a possible shooting had taken place.

Deputies processed the scene and learned that Kelly, and two other men had been at the home earlier, on Monday.

During the investigation, deputies located a 2018 silver F-250 at an address in Winfield.

“Possible visual evidence was noted on the vehicle, and it was seized as evidence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Upon further investigation, deputies located a vehicle in the 10000 block of 11th Road, in western Cowley County. The sheriff’s office identified two people in that vehicle as Justin Pierce and Amber Orr. Pierce was one of the men who had been at the home with Kelly, where the case began.

“A search warrant was obtained, and the deceased body of Matthew Kelly was found in the bed of the truck, covered with tarps,” the sheriff’s office said.

In connection with the ongoing death investigation, deputies arrested Pierce, Orr, a woman named Lisa Wise and Dylan Weaver, reported to have been at the home on 302nd Road with Pierce and Kelly and the owner of the truck seized as evidence.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Highway Patrol, KBI, Ark City and Winfield police departments, the Oxford Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the ongoing investigation.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said, “an autopsy will be performed at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita.”

“If you have information in reference to this case please contact the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Cowley County Emergency Communications or submit a tip. To submit an anonymous Tip text the word COWLEYTIPS to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send,” the sheriff’s office advised.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.