Another earthquake hits Saline County Wednesday

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Gypsum, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest of several recent earthquakes in north-central Kansas struck Saline County early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 4.0-magnitude earthquake just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Gypsum, the site of a 4.3 quake last week. It’s the third earthquake in or near Gypsum since Dec. 8 and the fifth in the area in a week, according the USGS. Another earthquake, registering at 2.5 magnitude, hit Saline County on Tuesday afternoon.

