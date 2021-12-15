Challenges remain year after first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Dec. 14, marked a years since the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Wichita, prioritized for healthcare workers. In that year, many challenges remain for hospitals as the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t gone away. Hospitals still remain full with plenty of COVID cases and research suggests the omicron variant could create a rash of new cases and be more resistant to the vaccine.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Maggie Hagan was one of the first people in Kansas to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was a joyful, happy day, but I do have to remember that all of that time, our hospital was full of sick patients with COVID,” Dr. Hagan said.

In the year that has come and gone, reality has been different than the expectation.

“We’re not done with COVID, unfortunately. So, if I look back a year ago and how hopeful we were at that time, I think there was a little bit of naivety in that hope, thinking ‘vaccine is here, this is over,’” Dr. Hagan said.

Vaccine hesitancy and changes to the virus still lead many, especially the unvaccinated, to come under Dr. Hagan’s care.

“We still have a lot of patients in the hospital with COVID and we still see deaths almost every day,” she said.

Efforts continue through the Sedgwick County Health Department to get people vaccinated where boosters are now in greater demand than first doses.

“We would like to see a lot more first doses than what we’re actually seeing, and this week, it’s just Tuesday, but our number have dropped since what they were last week,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne said.

One of the ways the health department says they’ve found success in reaching people is through mobile or workplace clinics.

“That it was convenient, so they came because we were in their area and it was at a good time for them, didn’t have to take off work necessarily,” Byrne said.

While the one-year mark of the vaccine first being administered in Sedgwick County isn’t what some hoped for, Dr. Hagan said we have still come far.

“I’m still hopeful that we’re going to see an end to this soon, but it’s going to take some work on everyone’s part,” she said.

Dr. Hagan said one of those hopes includes new treatments becoming available to combat the pandemic. But she urges people to remain cautious as she sees patients who can track their COVID-19 cases back to gatherings. She said the COVID-19 patients she sees are largely unvaccinated and range in age from 20 to 90.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.