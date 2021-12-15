Advertisement

Colorado records 100 mph wind gust

Storm Team 12 weather alert day
Storm Team 12 weather alert day(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Goodland said a 107 mph wind gust was observed in Lamar, Colorado, Wednesday morning.

The NWS said at 9:01 a.m. MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 18 miles northwest of Cheyenne Wells to 9 miles southeast of Brandon to 6 miles southwest of Walsh, moving east at 75 mph. Near-zero visibility with damaging winds in excess of 85 mph continues to be the main concern.

In Kansas, gusts are expected to reach 65-70 mph with sustained winds of 40-45 mph. Due to the dangerous winds, Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day has been issued for most of the state.

This morning's weather update from Chip. Colorado has already logged a 100 mph wind gust behind the dryline.

Posted by Kansas Forest Service on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

