Dangerous winds sweep through Kansas, leaving trail of damage behind

Damaging winds moved across most of Kansas, including Great Bend where it toppled the steeple on a local church.(Larrie Henning)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - Winds of up to 100 miles per hour blew through western and central Kansas on Wednesday, downing trees and power lines, blowing dirt and reducing visibility which led to multiple crashes, leaving behind significant damage.

Resident Larrie Henning said strong winds caused major damage at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 24th and Adams, in Great Bend after the steeple fell off the roof. It also blew the roof off the Travelodge and blew it into the middle of Van Buren Street, and blew over a sign at 17th and Main Street.

“Wind here is very strong and visible it low due to the dust in the air,” Henning said. A sentiment shared by most across the state.

