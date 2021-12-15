Advertisement

High winds knock out power to businesses, schools in north Wichita

High winds knocked down power lines at K-96 and Hillside Wednesday morning knocking out power...
High winds knocked down power lines at K-96 and Hillside Wednesday morning knocking out power to at least 600 customers.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 600 customers are without power after high winds knocked down power lines in north Wichita. Traffic is also backed up near K-96 and Hillside.

School Closings
Evergy Outage Map

The Kansas Humane Society and the KWCH station were among the businesses to lose power. We are running on a backup generator. The power is also out at Heights High School.

High winds have forced several Kansas school districts to cancel classes for the daily, dismiss early or make other changes. Wichita Public Schools says it will not be running buses on the highways due to the severe weather. Find any other school closings or cancellations here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/

Due to the high winds, buses will not run on highways this afternoon, which may cause delays for some routes.

Posted by Wichita Public Schools on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

