High winds knock out power to businesses, schools in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 600 customers are without power after high winds knocked down power lines in north Wichita. Traffic is also backed up near K-96 and Hillside.

The Kansas Humane Society and the KWCH station were among the businesses to lose power. We are running on a backup generator. The power is also out at Heights High School.

High winds have forced several Kansas school districts to cancel classes for the daily, dismiss early or make other changes. Wichita Public Schools says it will not be running buses on the highways due to the severe weather. Find any other school closings or cancellations here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/

Due to the high winds, buses will not run on highways this afternoon, which may cause delays for some routes. Posted by Wichita Public Schools on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

