Advertisement

High winds rip roof off Caldwell Grade School

Caption
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - High winds ripped the roof off the Caldwell Grade School Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Allen Jamison said the roof landed in between the elementary gym and the secondary school, and now, it’s now leaning on a wall. He said the other half of the roof landed on the high school gym roof.

The district is waiting for insurance to come out before they do any damage clean-up.

They were already out of school on Friday for Christmas break. Now, classes have been canceled for Thursday too.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
Garden City among several districts canceling classes due to high wind warning
Towne East Square mall
Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment
Wind gusts of 84 miles per hour were recorded in Garden City and Finney County on Wednesday.
LIVE BLOG: High winds, low visibility, crashes force multiple road closures across Kansas
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Local artist Hugo Romero lost about a decade's worth of work in a fire over the weekend.
House fire destroys decade’s worth of Wichita artist’s work

Latest News

Caldwell Grade School damage
Darren Glenn wind debris
"Like driving in a tornado!!!"
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for felony murder.
Wildfire forces evacuations in Sheridan County
High winds knocked down power lines at K-96 and Hillside Wednesday morning knocking out power...
High winds knock out power to businesses, schools in north Wichita