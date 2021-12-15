House fire destroys decade’s worth of Wichita artist’s work

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire over the weekend destroyed a decade’s worth of a local artist’s work. Now, Hugo Zelado Romero is trying to figure out what to do next. Still stunned by what happened, he said he’s starting to feel overwhelmed as the numbness begins to wear off.

The local artist lived next door to a vacant home that caught fire early Saturday morning. That blaze spread to his apartment, destroying not only a home, but years’ worth of work. The fire also took with it future opportunities, turning Romero’s portfolio into ashes.

Romero said he’s even more devastated for his neighbors who also lost their home, and he’s thankful for the support he’s received from the community.

There is a GoFundMe page to help Romero in the effort to get back on his feet and back to creating his art.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.