How you can help KWCH and the Salvation Army Heal the Heartland

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH has teamed up with the Salvation Army to provide relief and necessities for those affected by this past weekend’s tornadoes, and to help “Heal the Heartland.”

Every donation goes directly to relief in the impacted states, including Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and Missouri. Please consider helping our neighbors in need during this difficult time.

Here is what you need to do: text HLTornado to the number 51555. You’ll get a text back with the link to the Salvation Army donation site.

For more information, watch the short video above.

