Advertisement

How you can help KWCH and the Salvation Army Heal the Heartland

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH has teamed up with the Salvation Army to provide relief and necessities for those affected by this past weekend’s tornadoes, and to help “Heal the Heartland.”

Every donation goes directly to relief in the impacted states, including Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and Missouri. Please consider helping our neighbors in need during this difficult time.

Here is what you need to do: text HLTornado to the number 51555. You’ll get a text back with the link to the Salvation Army donation site.

For more information, watch the short video above.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
Garden City among several districts canceling classes due to high wind warning
Towne East Square mall
Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
The Drexler family unexpectedly welcomed newborn Miles into the world on I-70 in western Kansas.
Woman, friend make unexpected delivery along I-70 in western Kansas
Local artist Hugo Romero lost about a decade's worth of work in a fire over the weekend.
House fire destroys decade’s worth of Wichita artist’s work

Latest News

HumanKInd Ministries held a Stuff a Truck event this month to collect donations for Operation...
Operation Holiday distribution begins today
Happiness Plaza in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood
Wichita City Council denies developer’s zoning request in College Hill
Local artist Hugo Romero lost about a decade's worth of work in a fire over the weekend.
House fire destroys decade’s worth of Wichita artist’s work
FILE - Lane County Fire
Western Kansas towns preparing for high winds Wednesday