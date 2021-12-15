Advertisement

I-70 among several road closures in W. Kan. due to dangerous winds, crashes

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes in the area due to low visibility, including on Highway 183.(Phillips County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation closed multiple roads in Western Kansas including Interstate 70 from the Colorado state line to Russell due to low visibility from blowing dust and crashes blocking the roadways.

Besides I-70 in both directions, those closures included all state routes in the northwest Kansas counties of Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas and Wallace. A little farther east, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office also reports multiple crashes in the area with low visibility on Highway 183.

In southwest Kansas, at least one person died in a crash reported Wednesday afternoon about eight miles west of Ulysses.

Closures in southwest Kansas include:

  • U.S. 54 at milepost 33 about three miles east of Plains in Meade County due to low visibility.
  • All highways out of Ulysses closed due to blowing dirt – includes U.S. 160 east and west as well as K-27 north and south.
  • K-25 is closed at milepost 38 in Grant County, from the Stevens/Grant county line north to Ulysses due to traffic crash.
  • K-25 is closed in the city of Lakin due to debris on the highway.
  • U.S. 83 is closed about seven miles south of Garden City due to downed power line.
  • K-96 from the Colorado state line to K-27 at Tribune is closed.
  • U.S. 50 from K-27 to K-25 is closed.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

