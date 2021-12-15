Advertisement

Much less wind overnight and Thursday

Calmer conditions and cooler weather returns
Much less wind for Thursday
Much less wind for Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After damaging wind gusts of 80 to 100 mph in many areas of Kansas, much less wind and cooler weather returns heading into the overnight hours and Thursday looks much better.

Temperatures will be cooling into the teens and 20s early Thursday and then afternoon highs will rebound into the low 50s.

It will be another cool day on Friday with abundant sunshine.

Colder weather is expected with a north breeze on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Diminishing winds; becoming mostly clear. Wind: W/NW 10-20. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 56 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 17 Sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
Garden City among several districts canceling classes due to high wind warning
Towne East Square mall
Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment
Wind gusts of 84 miles per hour were recorded in Garden City and Finney County on Wednesday.
LIVE BLOG: Wind gusts up to 100 mph slam parts of Kansas, danger continues statewide
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Local artist Hugo Romero lost about a decade's worth of work in a fire over the weekend.
House fire destroys decade’s worth of Wichita artist’s work

Latest News

Damaging winds moved across most of Kansas, including Great Bend where it toppled the steeple...
Dangerous winds sweep through Kansas, leaving trail of damage behind
Damaging winds moved across most of Kansas, including Great Bend where it toppled the steeple...
Great Bend storm damage
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes in the area due to low...
I-70 among several road closures in W. Kan. due to dangerous winds, crashes
generic
4 arrested after man found dead in bed of truck in Cowley County