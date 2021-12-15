Much less wind overnight and Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After damaging wind gusts of 80 to 100 mph in many areas of Kansas, much less wind and cooler weather returns heading into the overnight hours and Thursday looks much better.

Temperatures will be cooling into the teens and 20s early Thursday and then afternoon highs will rebound into the low 50s.

It will be another cool day on Friday with abundant sunshine.

Colder weather is expected with a north breeze on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Diminishing winds; becoming mostly clear. Wind: W/NW 10-20. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 56 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 17 Sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

