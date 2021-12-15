Advertisement

No serious injuries in crash involving Wichita police car

No one was seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash involving a Wichita Police Department patrol...
No one was seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash involving a Wichita Police Department patrol vehicle near 47th Street South and Broadway.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Department patrol car suffered significant front-end damage, but police say no one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in south Wichita.

Police said the crash, involving the WPD patrol car and an SUV happened about 8 p.m. as the patrol car was leaving the Dillons parking lot near East 47th Street South and South Broadway.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
generic
At least 2 killed in semi crash east of Dodge City
Pedestrian-vehicle collision in W Wichita
Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision
The Drexler family unexpectedly welcomed newborn Miles into the world on I-70 in western Kansas.
Woman, friend make unexpected delivery along I-70 in western Kansas
Towne East Square mall
Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment

Latest News

generic
At least 2 killed in semi crash east of Dodge City
Pedestrian-vehicle collision in W Wichita
Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
Police chase ends in rollover crash
Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured