No serious injuries in crash involving Wichita police car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Department patrol car suffered significant front-end damage, but police say no one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in south Wichita.

Police said the crash, involving the WPD patrol car and an SUV happened about 8 p.m. as the patrol car was leaving the Dillons parking lot near East 47th Street South and South Broadway.

