Operation Holiday distribution begins today

HumanKInd Ministries held a Stuff a Truck event this month to collect donations for Operation...
HumanKInd Ministries held a Stuff a Truck event this month to collect donations for Operation Holiday in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday morning marking the start of HumanKind Ministries’s Operation Holiday distribution at Towne East Square. Through Saturday, Operation Holiday says it will serve up to 14,000 people, providing them with grocery gift cards, nonperishable food, blankets, kids’ coats, pet food, toys and gifts. More than half of this week’s recipients—around 7,000—will be children.

Operation Holiday is operating a drive-thru format, with indoor distribution for those without access to a vehicle, and will serve 80-100 people every fifteen minutes.

The organization said that it is low on new or like-new kids coats and will be accepting donations directly at the warehouse all week. Monetary gifts for Operation Holiday can also still be made at HumanKindWichita.org/Donate.

Operation Holiday has provided food and other necessities to those in need since 1960. Last year, it helped more than 14,000 people in the Wichita area.

