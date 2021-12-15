PHOTO GALLERY: Storm shots, scenes of damage from dangerous winds across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms rolling from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado roared across Kansas Wednesday, packing a punch with dangerous winds, gusting up to about 100 mph in places like Salina and Russell in the central part of the state. Throughout Kansas, there are reports of damage to fences, power lines, sheds and barns, homes, businesses and at least one church. There are numerous crashes reported on highways across the state and windswept wildfires in areas including Ellis County, which prompted some evacuations.

You can see viewer-submitted photos from Wednesday’s wild weather day in Kansas below.

