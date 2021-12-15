Record warmth and intense Wednesday wind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels nothing like December across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. More records will fall later today as temperatures soar into the 70s. The record high in Wichita is 66 (2006) and we should beat it by lunchtime.

Accompanying the record warmth will be extreme, dangerous wind gusts between 50-70 mph today. Holiday decorations are at risk, isolated power outages are possible, and blowing dust is likely. A High Wind Warning is in effect through the evening before winds quickly calm down tonight.

The wild-fire risk across Kansas today is critical, especially western and northern parts of the state. Any fire will grow out of control in a matter of seconds.

A few showers and storms are possible later today, mainly north of I-70 and east of I-135. While most areas will not see much, if any rain, a storm or two may be strong producing small hail and gusty wind.

Cooler temperatures come back to Kansas on Thursday, but highs in the 50s keep us 5 to 10 degrees above average. However, a second cold front on Friday should send our temperatures into the 40s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds and very windy with record warmth. Wind: S 30-40; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear with decreasing wind. Wind: W/N 10-20. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 55.

Fri: Low: 29. High: 54. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 25. High: 41. Sunny, breezy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 17. High: 47. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 50. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 52. Mostly sunny.

