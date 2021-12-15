Advertisement

Republic County Schools cancel classes due to high wind warning

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to a high wind warning expected to cause a lot of problems on Wednesday, at least one Kansas school district is calling off classes.

With potential winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour winds and gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, Republic County Schools said there would be no school on Wednesday.

Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day due to the damaging winds which are expected to blow down trees and power lines, and could be responsible for widespread power outages and difficult travel, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Posted by Republic County Schools on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

