Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have issued a Silver Alert as they look 69-year-old Shirley R. Vaughn of Wichita. She was last seen in north Wichita near 21st and Oliver around 1:00 p.m., Tuesday.

Vaughn is 5′2″ tall, weighs around 185 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

She drives a 1998 red Chevy Cavalier with Kansas disabled tag number 26652 and is known to frequent local Walmart stores.

If you’ve seen her, or know where she might be, please call 911.

