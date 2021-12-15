Advertisement

Udeze scores 15 to carry Wichita St. over Alcorn St. 82-63

Wichita State forward Morris Udeze looks down court to pass against Arizona during the second...
Wichita State forward Morris Udeze looks down court to pass against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State defeated Alcorn State 82-63 on Tuesday night.

Kenny Pohto had 14 points for Wichita State (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Ricky Council IV added 12 points. Dexter Dennis had 11 points.

Wichita State scored 44 first-half points, a season best for the team.

The Shockers will next be in action at home Saturday against North Texas before closing out the non-conference portion of their schedule next Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Prairie View A&M. Wichita State opens conference play Dec. 29 at East Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
generic
At least 2 killed in semi crash east of Dodge City
Pedestrian-vehicle collision in W Wichita
Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision
The Drexler family unexpectedly welcomed newborn Miles into the world on I-70 in western Kansas.
Woman, friend make unexpected delivery along I-70 in western Kansas
Towne East Square mall
Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment

Latest News

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson...
K-State’s Deuce Vaughn, Wichitan Breece Hall named AP All-Americans
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) on the field during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back...
Chiefs roll to record-setting 48-9 victory over Raiders
Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) drives to the basket against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot,...
Kansas roars past Mizzou 102-65 in Border War’s return