Udeze scores 15 to carry Wichita St. over Alcorn St. 82-63

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State defeated Alcorn State 82-63 on Tuesday night.

Kenny Pohto had 14 points for Wichita State (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Ricky Council IV added 12 points. Dexter Dennis had 11 points.

Wichita State scored 44 first-half points, a season best for the team.

The Shockers will next be in action at home Saturday against North Texas before closing out the non-conference portion of their schedule next Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Prairie View A&M. Wichita State opens conference play Dec. 29 at East Carolina.

