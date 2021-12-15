Advertisement

WATCH: Wichita PD Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issue with 'parolee dumping' in city

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent deadly stabbing by a man who was on parolee when the violent crime happened is raising questions about what’s referred to as “parolee dumping” in Wichita and why the city is home to the vast majority of Kansas’ offender population.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, Eyewitness News anchor and Right Now host Michael Schwanke sat down with Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay to talk about the situation in Wichita and why the city has such a high number of offenders on parole. You can see the full interview in the player above.

