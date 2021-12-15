Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Karg Art Glass

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ten days until Christmas!

If you’re still decorating that tree or looking for a unique gift to give to someone special in your life, this morning’s Where’s Shane has you covered. We’re out at Karg Art Glass in Kechi doing some glass blowing this morning -- and making some Christmas ornaments! We’ll also let you know about the fun classes they have where you can learn to do makes ornaments, too!

Find more info on Karg Art Glass at www.rollinkarg.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
Garden City among several districts canceling classes due to high wind warning
Towne East Square mall
Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
The Drexler family unexpectedly welcomed newborn Miles into the world on I-70 in western Kansas.
Woman, friend make unexpected delivery along I-70 in western Kansas
Local artist Hugo Romero lost about a decade's worth of work in a fire over the weekend.
House fire destroys decade’s worth of Wichita artist’s work

Latest News

Storm Team 12 weather alert day
Colorado records 100 mph wind gust
Where's Shane? Karg Art Glass 4
Where's Shane? Karg Art Glass 4
KWCH Salvation Army Relief Text
KWCH Salvation Army Relief Text
Where's Shane? Karg Art Glass 3
Where's Shane? Karg Art Glass 3