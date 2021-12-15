Where’s Shane? Karg Art Glass

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ten days until Christmas!

If you’re still decorating that tree or looking for a unique gift to give to someone special in your life, this morning’s Where’s Shane has you covered. We’re out at Karg Art Glass in Kechi doing some glass blowing this morning -- and making some Christmas ornaments! We’ll also let you know about the fun classes they have where you can learn to do makes ornaments, too!

Find more info on Karg Art Glass at www.rollinkarg.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.