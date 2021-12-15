Advertisement

Wind-powered forecast brings reminder to secure outdoor decorations

These Christmas decorations in Andover are deflated ahead of a day forecast to have 60 mph-plus...
These Christmas decorations in Andover are deflated ahead of a day forecast to have 60 mph-plus winds.(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With wind gusts in the Wichita area forecast to reach about 60 mph Wednesday, comes a reminder to secure outdoor holiday decorations.

Usually, Kansas winds are calmer and the air is colder in December, but an unusual weather pattern continues Wednesday with record temperatures expected to accompany potentially damaging winds. Those winds are more than strong enough to blow away the Christmas spirit when it comes to the potential impact on decorations.

Andover homeowner Wayne Duggan helps to spread holiday cheer with a display in his yard that includes dozens of inflatables. He’s taking the simple step of taking the air out of them ahead of Wednesday, temporarily interrupting the fun to make sure it’s not blown away.

“It’s kind of sad right now. With the wind as high as it is, I can’t put my inflatables up,” Duggan said. “To lay them all down like this, is just kind of sad to see them flopping down in the breeze. When they are up and it’s lit, everything is great out here.”

Homeowners with decorations in their yards are also using sandbags to secure their inflatables. For smaller décor like Christmas lights, zip ties should provide extra protection needed.

On a larger scale, some holiday-themed events are canceled for Wednesday. Botanica is expecting some cancelations Wednesday for “Illuminations.”

“We will make a decision on that (Wednesday) around noon,” Botanica Special Events Director Kathy Spillman said.

To follow possible changes for “Illuminations,” visit Botanica’s website and Botanica’s social media outlets.

The recommendations ahead of Wednesday aren’t limited to holiday decorations Make sure to secure any outdoor furniture like chairs, tables, or trampolines because the gusts will likely be strong enough to cause problems.

