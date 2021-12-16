Authorities search for victims of man arrested for child sex crimes, ties to Kansas

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KWCH) – Arapahoe County Sheriff Investigators are asking for the public’s help in trying to find more victims of Allan Richard Long, 51. Long is facing 41 felony counts relating to the sexual abuse of children. Investigators say there are at least seven victims ranging in age from 4 to 16, but there could be many more.

Long was arrested by sheriff deputies in September. He has ties in Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. Investigators believe he may have committed multiple sex assault crimes in these states and possibly others, due to his access to families through his work. His occupations included volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver, truck dispatcher and over-the-road truck driver.

Investigators say their child sex assault cases with Long dates back to 2001, but they believe his crimes may have started before that. If you believe you may have been a victim of Allan Long, know someone who was, or have any information about him, please contact Investigator Andrew Fehringer at 720-874-4065 or afehringer@arapahoegov.com.

The case has been filed with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Allan Long is currently in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility being held in lieu of $1 million bond. His booking photo is attached. This is an open, active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

The filing of a criminal charge is merely a formal accusation that an individual committed a crime under Colorado law. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

