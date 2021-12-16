Classes resume Friday in Salina without bussing

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Classes will resume Friday for students in Salina. The district said all buildings have been evaluated and cleared to safely reopen, but parents will have to provide transportation for their students.

The district said 11 of its buses, or half of its fleet, are inoperable due to damage caused by Wednesday’s windstorm.

Parents and guardians will be eligible to receive $20 as mileage reimbursement for taking their students to school on Friday. A mileage form has been emailed to parents/guardians and will need to be submitted to 1511 Gypsum Avenue. If parents are unable to transport their students to school, it will be an excused absence.

Salina schools are working to borrow buses from USD 306 Southeast of Saline so students can be transported using normal routes on Monday and Tuesday. Parents should be aware that some buses will have USD 306 displayed on them.

