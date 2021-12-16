Advertisement

Debris flies as strong winds blow into Dodge City

By Grant DeMars
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Before causing major damage in central Kansas, strong winds passed through southwest Kansas Wednesday morning.

An 84 mph wind gust was recorded in Dodge City. It’s comparable to a high EF0 on the tornado scale. The high winds knocked down trees and power lines, causing some people to lose power. It also damaged property and blew around just about anything that wasn’t anchored down.

Melvin Roberts lives in an apartment complex that lost some of its shingles due to the storm. He said the strong gust of wind in action.

“A couple of times, a few big gusts came up and blew some of the shingles off. I don’t really know, I thought ‘I’d better call the property management and tell him we’re losing our shingles!’” Roberts said.

Laton Dowling captured more destruction on camera. He shared a video of a tank that had lifted off a local Orscheln’s roll across the parking lot and slam into a pickup.

Roberts said Wednesday’s weather was like nothing he’s ever seen before in Kansas.

