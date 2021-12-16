Advertisement

Evergy: Powerful winds cause largest outage event in company’s history

Wind gusts up to near 100 mph in Salina caused significant damage and knocked out power.
Wind gusts up to near 100 mph in Salina caused significant damage and knocked out power.(Shawna Caldwell)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extreme weather featuring wind gusts reported up to 100 mph in a couple areas led to widespread power outages across Wednesday. Evergy reported at one point, 200,000 people were without power in Kansas and Missouri. As of about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the company reported about 100,000 Kansas customers were still in the dark.

Evergy said it’s rare to have a storm that affects such a large area. Among the cities it covers, Every reported Salina was hit the hardest. Kansas City and St. Joe, Mo. were also hit hard, the company reported. Evergy said it’s asked for mutual aide from utilities in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. As of Wednesday night, the company remained in active damage assessment mode.

Every said restoring power to everyone will be a multi-day operation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind gusts of 84 miles per hour were recorded in Garden City and Finney County on Wednesday.
LIVE BLOG: Winds begin to calm, fire threat continues for several Kansas counties
School closures
Garden City among several districts canceling classes due to high wind warning
High winds knocked down power lines at K-96 and Hillside Wednesday morning knocking out power...
High winds knock out power to businesses, schools in north Wichita
Towne East Square mall
Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment
At least three towns have been evacuated in Russell County as crews work to put out a growing...
Russell County wildfire forces evacuations in multiple towns

Latest News

Awning blown off home
Wednesday wind damage
Weather Alert Day: Damaging winds
Weather Alert Day: Damaging winds
Omicron sequencing
Governor: Kansas identifies potential omicron variant case
Wind damage to Great Bend High School from a Dec. 15 storm
Storm damage causes school closures in Salina, Great Bend, Inman