Evergy: Powerful winds cause largest outage event in company’s history

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extreme weather featuring wind gusts reported up to 100 mph in a couple areas led to widespread power outages across Wednesday. Evergy reported at one point, 200,000 people were without power in Kansas and Missouri. As of about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the company reported about 100,000 Kansas customers were still in the dark.

Evergy said it’s rare to have a storm that affects such a large area. Among the cities it covers, Every reported Salina was hit the hardest. Kansas City and St. Joe, Mo. were also hit hard, the company reported. Evergy said it’s asked for mutual aide from utilities in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. As of Wednesday night, the company remained in active damage assessment mode.

Every said restoring power to everyone will be a multi-day operation.

