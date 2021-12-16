Advertisement

First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected by State Lab

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Thursday that the state Health and Environmental Laboratories has found the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in one Kansas resident.

The individual with the Omicron variant is a vaccinated adult in Franklin County. They have not received a booster dose.

The Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories are screening all current positive PCR COVID-19 samples received at the lab to look for a specific genetic characteristic that would indicate the Omicron variant.

Any samples that screen positive will be sequenced for confirmation of the Omicron variant. Additionally, the lab sequences a random sample of PCR positive COVID-19 samples regardless of whether they pass this screening process. This multi-pronged approach led to the detection of the variant.

