Great Bend residents assess storm damage across town

Damaging winds from a Dec. 15 storm broke off the steeple to Trinity Lutheran Church in Great...
Damaging winds from a Dec. 15 storm broke off the steeple to Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, Kan.
By Joe Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend is among numerous communities across Kansas and beyond cleaning up from a storm that packed a punch with wind gusts that approached triple digits in some areas.

In Great Bend, down powerlines and uprooted trees are just a couple examples of damage the community suffered. Great Bend High School canceled classes Thursday after Wednesday’s storm caused extensive roof damage to its building. The storm also destroyed a shed at KanEquip, Inc. a farm and construction equipment dealer. Service writer Jenny Wolff said the wind was unlike anything she’s ever experienced.

“You look out on the highway and you couldn’t even see the highway,” she said. “You almost couldn’t even see the combines right next to our building.”

At first, Wolff said she couldn’t even believe KanEquip’s shed was destroyed. Looking out to see for herself, she confirmed it no longer stool.

KanEqup Service Manager Gary Katch said even in devastation, the situation with Wednesday’s storm could have been worse.

“Fortunately none of the equipment in the shed appears to have been damaged,” he said. “So it just took the shed right off the top of it.”

Elsewhere in Great Bend, winds toppled a steeple at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Trinity Lutheran Church Operation s Director Tim Humberg said the steeple had been in place since 1954 and it is significant to the congregation.

The steeple is abou 35 feet tall and made of copper. Church officials said they plan to take a portion of the steeple back up to the top of the church’s roof and cap it off for the winter.

The plan, he said, is to fix the steeple as soon as possible. HE said anyone who wants to help with the repair costs can send donations to the church at 2701 24th St, Great Bend, KS 67530.

“Hopefully some day we can get something worked out, that we can get something put up,” Humberg said.

