Kansas Highway Patrol releases Dec. 15 accident figures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol released accident totals from Dec. 15, when high winds and low visibility created hazards for drivers in all parts of the state.

KHP said it worked 73 accidents -- 51 were non-injury, 20 with injuries and two fatal accidents resulting in three deaths. Both fatal accidents were worked by KHP Troop E, operating in the west-southwest part of Kansas. They happened in Grant County, where two people were killed, and in Haskell County.

Those two fatality accidents happened within six minutes of each other before 1 p.m., as winds began gusting above 70 mph and created hazardous driving conditions. Troopers said eight cars were involved in the Grant County crash that killed two people.

Troop D, in west and northwest Kansas, worked 19 accidents, five with injuries. Troop F, in south-central Kansas, responded to 12 accidents and Troop E had 13, including the two with fatalities.

