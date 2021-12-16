Advertisement

Russell ranchers lose property, livestock in Wednesday fires

By Brityne Rucker
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH reporter Brityne Rucker is in Russell Thursday morning, talking to a Russell farmer, Clint Laflin, who suffered livestock loss and damage in the Russell County fires Wednesday night.

Ranchers in Russell are reporting loss of cattle, destroyed pasture and damage to residential property.

The fire in Russell County was one of many reported throughout the state on Wednesday, as high winds and dry ground and air produced conditions ideal for fires to build and spread. Several communities in Russell County were evacuated Wednesday, and people took shelter at the 4-H building in Russell.

