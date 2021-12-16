Temps, wind speeds tumble today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a much colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s or thirty degrees colder than 24 hours ago. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, highs will climb into the lower to middle 50s with much less wind than Wednesday.

A storm system moving out of Oklahoma into Missouri on Friday may bring some rain to southeast Kansas, but the Wichita area will remain dry. However, mostly cloudy skies are expected along with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Even colder weather is coming to Kansas this weekend. Despite sunny skies on Saturday highs will only top-out in the upper 30s and lower 40s and a brisk breeze from the north will make it feel several degrees colder. We dip into the teens on Saturday night before warming into the upper 40s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/N 5-15. High: 56.

Sat: Low: 25. High: 41. Sunny, breezy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 17. High: 47. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 25. High: 52. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 26. High: 51. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 30. High: 54. Mostly sunny and breezy.

