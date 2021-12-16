Advertisement

Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind gusts of 84 miles per hour were recorded in Garden City and Finney County on Wednesday.
LIVE BLOG: Powerful winds cause widespread damage, fuel wildfires
At least three towns have been evacuated in Russell County as crews work to put out a growing...
Russell County wildfire forces evacuations in multiple towns
High winds knocked down power lines at K-96 and Hillside Wednesday morning knocking out power...
High winds knock out power to businesses, schools in north Wichita
Winds on Dec. 15 in Reno County were strong enough to uproot this tree in Hutchinson
PHOTO GALLERY: Storm shots, scenes of damage from dangerous winds across Kansas
generic
4 arrested after man found dead in bed of truck in Cowley County

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now
Firefighters worked Wednesday to put out a wildfire in Ellis County on Highway 183 south of the...
Kansas National Guard, Kansas Forest Service to assist with fire suppression efforts
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
High winds blow trash into neighborhood in Colorado
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado