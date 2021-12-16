Turning colder this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas cleans up in the wake of damaging wind gusts, colder air will invade for the beginning of the weekend. There will be some wind Friday night into Saturday, but it is not expected to be anything more than some gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

Low temperatures early Friday will be in the teens and 20s, but afternoon highs rebound into the low 50s for most of the state. An increase in clouds is likely for southeast Kansas where a few showers may develop. Elsewhere in the state, dry weather continues.

Colder air moves in Friday night with lows in the single digits and teens. Highs will be in the 30s with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the north and gusty throughout the morning. During the afternoon, it will start calming down.

Look for things to slowly warm back up by Sunday and Monday, but no record highs in the forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 23.

Sat: High: 38 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 43 Sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 23 Sunny.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

