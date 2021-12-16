Advertisement

Turning colder this weekend

Highs will fall below average heading into Saturday
Colder air coming for the weekend.
Colder air coming for the weekend.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas cleans up in the wake of damaging wind gusts, colder air will invade for the beginning of the weekend. There will be some wind Friday night into Saturday, but it is not expected to be anything more than some gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

Low temperatures early Friday will be in the teens and 20s, but afternoon highs rebound into the low 50s for most of the state. An increase in clouds is likely for southeast Kansas where a few showers may develop. Elsewhere in the state, dry weather continues.

Colder air moves in Friday night with lows in the single digits and teens. Highs will be in the 30s with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the north and gusty throughout the morning. During the afternoon, it will start calming down.

Look for things to slowly warm back up by Sunday and Monday, but no record highs in the forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 23.

Sat: High: 38 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 43 Sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 23 Sunny.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three towns have been evacuated in Russell County as crews work to put out a growing...
Russell County wildfire forces evacuations in multiple towns
Wind gusts of 84 miles per hour were recorded in Garden City and Finney County on Wednesday.
LIVE BLOG: Powerful winds cause widespread damage, fuel wildfires
High winds knocked down power lines at K-96 and Hillside Wednesday morning knocking out power...
High winds knock out power to businesses, schools in north Wichita
Winds on Dec. 15 in Reno County were strong enough to uproot this tree in Hutchinson
PHOTO GALLERY: Storm shots, scenes of damage from dangerous winds across Kansas
generic
4 arrested after man found dead in bed of truck in Cowley County

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected by State Lab
Allen Richard Long
Investigators search for victims of man arrested for child sex crimes, ties to Kansas
Truck slams into pickup
Debris flies as strong winds blow into Dodge City
Truck slams into pickup
Tank slams into pickup