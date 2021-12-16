Advertisement

Storm damage causes school closures in Salina, Great Bend

Wind damage to Great Bend High School from a Dec. 15 storm
Wind damage to Great Bend High School from a Dec. 15 storm(CR Melson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Damage from powerful winds in central Kansas are to blame for school closures Thursday in Salina and Great Bend.

The closures are for every school in the Salina school district and for Great Bend High School. The Salina school district announced the closure on its website, saying, “due to the effects of extreme weather, school is canceled Thursday, Dec. 16, an alert posted on the district’s website said. “USD 305 facilities are closed. There will be no practices.”

The Great Bend school district said the high school is closed Thursday due to roof damage and the disconnection of gas service/heat.

The district said there will not be remote learning Thursday and said to expect another update Thursday regarding the school’s status for Friday.

The district said Great Bend Middle School, all elementary schools and Little Panthers Preschool will be open Thursday.

“We will continue to update you as we continually monitor the status of our buildings and operations,” the district said in a message on its Facebook page.

