Winds damage hundreds of traffic signs across Kansas

Kansas highway in dust storm
Kansas highway in dust storm(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation said hundreds of traffic were damaged on Wednesday as high winds moved through the state - especially in northwest and southwest Kansas.

KDOT said signs in every county were affected to some degree. It is estimated that 100 signs are missing in and around counties surrounding Great Bend, and about 100 signs are missing or down in north-central Kansas. Northeast and southeast Kansas had minimal losses and most of the missing signs have been able to be replaced in those areas.

If you see a sign down or blown over away from the roadway, you’re asked to contact the nearest KDOT office, or send an email to KDOT#PublicInfo@ks.gov with the highway name/intersection, the name of the nearest town and the county name.

KDOT said areas that did not have signs affected are providing materials and assistance, but many lost or damaged signs will have to be ordered and produced which could take some time.

