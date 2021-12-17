Advertisement

84-year-old man dies protecting home from wildfires in western Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEOTI, Kan. (KWCH) - An 84-year-old man died on Wednesday attempting to protect his home from wildfires in Wichita County.

Leoti Mayor and Fire Chief Charlie Hughes said 84-year-old Richard Shimanek, of Leoti, and his wife were out trying to put out the fire around their home when he fell down and was overcome by the fire.

Shimanek was flown to Denver for treatment. He died from his injuries Thursday night.

Current fires as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Current fires as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.(KWCH)

High winds blew into Kansas on Wednesday blowing dust, dirt and debris, and fueling wildfires across the state. In north-central Kansas, fires destroyed homes and livestock across four counties.

