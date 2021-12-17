Building You: Wichita Transit hiring 15 more bus drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - City of Wichita Transit is hiring more than a dozen bus drivers.

Currently, 48 bus drivers are employed by Wichita Transit.

“We would like to build that up to about 63,” said Mancell Durrett, senior human resources program specialist for Wichita Transit.

He added, “We would like to encourage anyone that has a learner’s permit or if they are already an experienced CDL driver to apply because we actually do train in-house. We train on the clock and we do train on the endorsements that are required to operate our buses as well.”

To qualify, you must be at least 18-years-old with a clean driving record.

Starting pay for the position is $15.69 per hour with a CDL, or $15.30 per hour without a CDL. Candidates must obtain a CDL learner’s permit prior to the start date and will be required to earn a CDL within 60 days of hire.

