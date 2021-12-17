Advertisement

Clydesdale breeders near Plainville lose horse, cabin to wildfire

Emily and Michael Reif lost their cabin and one of their Clydesdale horses in a Dec. 15 wildfire near Plainville, Kan.(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A wide range of emotions in north central Kansas follows a massive fire that burned nearly 400,000 acres in parts of four counties. Among those heavily impacted by those fires was a couple near Plainville that breeds Clydesdale horses. Emily and Michael Reif suffered great losses to one of their prized horses and their cabin Still, they’re taking the time to thank their community for the support that’s followed Wednesday’s devastation.

The Reifs are staying at a hotel until they can figure out a plan. Wednesday, Michael was watching the weather when his phone’s service and power went out. He rushed to try to help his horses.

“I tried to make it to our stud pin to let them out, but I couldn’t reach them,” he said.

Michael Reif said he was soon covered in smoke and ash.

“The fire came so fast, I didn’t have any time to react,” he said.

He said the cabin on their property burned to the ground.

The Reifs had 13 horses, only two that aren’t Clydesdales. They lost one Clydesdale in the fire, a horse named Gideon. They were able to recover others.

“[Thursday] morning, we were able to find the horses and load them with the help of a lot of generous people,” Michael said.

Several other horses are injured and the Reifs aren’t sure if all of them will make it. For now, they’re just happy it wasn’t worse and are thinking of others in their community also dealing with the aftermath of the fires.

“The sun came up today shining. We are happy about that,” Emily said. Good friends, help around, we just feel blessed about that.”

