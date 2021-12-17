Advertisement

Colder air invades Saturday

North winds will finally deliver December weather
A chilly weekend for Kansas.
A chilly weekend for Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty north winds overnight and early Saturday will bring the coldest air we’ve had this month, but it will continue to be dry for Kansas.

North winds will gust to 25 or 30 mph into Saturday morning, with low temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. That means wind chills will be single digits in several areas at the start of the day. Winds will begin going down into the afternoon with a sunny sky. Highs will be in the 30s.

After a very cold start Sunday, look for highs to reach the 40s and low 50s to wrap up the weekend. Skies will remain sunny with a south wind turning gusty for the end of the weekend.

Christmas week will once again be a dry stretch of weather for the Plains. A series of cold fronts on the way will keep Kansas from having any record high temperatures. However, we aren’t likely to have any bitter cold air for Christmas week. Most days will have highs in the 40s and 50s and it looks to remain fairly sunny.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 38.

Tomorrow night: Clear, calm and very cold. Wind: light. Low: 13.

Sun: High: 44 Sunny.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 24 Sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 51 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brityne Rucker in Russell, Kan.
Russell County ranchers lose property, livestock to wildfires
At least three towns have been evacuated in Russell County as crews work to put out a growing...
Russell County wildfire forces evacuations in multiple towns
Winds on Dec. 15 in Reno County were strong enough to uproot this tree in Hutchinson
PHOTO GALLERY: Storm shots, scenes of damage from dangerous winds across Kansas
A semi-truck was overturned in Nemaha County due to high winds.
Kansas Highway Patrol responds to dozens of crashes, 2 deadly in high-wind event
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building

Latest News

1-year-old Briar Dockers is recovering at home after inhaling a piece of popcorn and needing...
Mulvane toddler recovering after popcorn snack nearly leads to tragedy
Heal the Heartland graphic for KWCH 12
‘Heal the Heartland’ campaign organized for those impacted by devastating tornadoes
Wichita police are once again coming together with local church leaders, asking for help to...
Timeline of Gordon Ramsay’s years as Wichita Police Chief
Kansas Weather FIres