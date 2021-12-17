Colder air invades Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty north winds overnight and early Saturday will bring the coldest air we’ve had this month, but it will continue to be dry for Kansas.

North winds will gust to 25 or 30 mph into Saturday morning, with low temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. That means wind chills will be single digits in several areas at the start of the day. Winds will begin going down into the afternoon with a sunny sky. Highs will be in the 30s.

After a very cold start Sunday, look for highs to reach the 40s and low 50s to wrap up the weekend. Skies will remain sunny with a south wind turning gusty for the end of the weekend.

Christmas week will once again be a dry stretch of weather for the Plains. A series of cold fronts on the way will keep Kansas from having any record high temperatures. However, we aren’t likely to have any bitter cold air for Christmas week. Most days will have highs in the 40s and 50s and it looks to remain fairly sunny.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 38.

Tomorrow night: Clear, calm and very cold. Wind: light. Low: 13.

Sun: High: 44 Sunny.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 24 Sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 51 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

