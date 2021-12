WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a building fire near 21st and Amidon.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to smoke showing. Dispatchers said no official code on the fire has been given, but several units are still on the scene.

Building fire just west of 21st St N and Amidon. Smoke visible on arrival. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 17, 2021

We have a crew on the scene gathering more information.

