Kansas delegation offers assistance following high-wind storm, wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Kansas delegation in Washington, D.C. are offering assistance with the cleanup and recovery efforts following a powerful wind storm that blew across the state Wednesday, causing extensive damage and fueling destructive wildfires.

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and Congressman Tracey Mann issued a joint statement, expressing that they are ready to assist Kansans and connect them with federal resources.

“As we saw across Kansas yesterday, high winds and fires can have devastating effect on our people and our communities. Thankfully, our first responders have been active in monitoring road conditions, providing updates and responding to those in need,” said Senators Moran, Marshall and Representative Mann. “While for many the road to recovery will take time, our offices stand ready to assist, and we continue to lift up and pray for all those affected.”

Below is where Kansans seeking assistance can contact the federal lawmakers form The Sunflower State.

Sen. Moran Hays Office

1200 Main St., Suite 402

P.O. Box 249

Hays, KS 67601

Phone: 785-628-6401

Email: DisasterAssistance@moran.senate.gov

Sen. Marshall Salina Office

204 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Suite 1

Salina, KS 67401

Phone: 785-829-9000

Email: DisasterAssistance@Marshall.Senate.Gov

Rep. Mann Dodge City Office

100 Military Avenue

Suite 203

Dodge City, KS 67801

Phone: 620-682-7340

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.