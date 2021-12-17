Advertisement

Kansas governor’s office details response to recent storms, wildfires

At least three towns have been evacuated in Russell County as crews work to put out a growing...
At least three towns have been evacuated in Russell County as crews work to put out a growing wildfire.(David Auble/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office on Friday detailed the state’s response to Wednesday’s damaging winds and wildfires. The governor’s office said last Friday, Dec. 10, Kelly activated an emergency declaration on potential wildland fires that cleared the way for the coordination of state resources in cases of wildfires.

A governor spokesperson said the Kelly administration also continues to coordinate aerial support and mutual aid for impacted counties. From Wednesday’s storms and fires, the governor’s office detailed that response.

  • The Kansas Army National Guard’s Black Hawk helicopters have done 50 drops and will continue to target hotspots after 10:30 AM today. SEATs are on standby and will be released today. SEOC will be staffed tomorrow.
  • Agricultural tankers have done 9 flights with 2-4 drops per flight and will continue to assist today as needed.
  • The Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) is working with counties to get damage assessments on the approximately 400,000 acres burned.
  • KDEM is working with Junction City to assist with water issues. Currently one pump is up and running, a second is expected to be operational today. The Harvesters, Kansas Food Bank, and KDEM are currently helping provide water.
  • KDEM is working in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Agriculture on cattle loss.

Ag producers in need of help navigating questions and processes for getting relief can find information here: https://www.agriculture.ks.gov/news-events/kansas-wildfire-recovery-resources-december-2021.

