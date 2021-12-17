Nearly 400K acres burns across 4 counties in north central Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday’s powerful winds created dangerous conditions to push fire over dry fields and grasslands. Nearly 400,000 acres burned across four counties in north central Kansas including Ellis Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties.

One of the most heavily impacted areas was east of Natoma in Osborne County where Thursday afternoon, efforts to control a large fire continued with Blackhawk helicopters deployed to douse the area with water. That effort continued as many came home to see how much they lost. They said Wednesday’s grassfire is like nothing they’ve seen.

In Osborne County, Tom and Deb Maupin are among those who spent Thursday beginning to repair or replace what the fire took. For them, it took a lot, describing the events that unfolded Wednesday as “a disaster.”

“We have a lot of livestock we’re shooting right now and I haven’t been able to see enough to know what my next plan is,” Tom Maupin said.

Tom’s family has been farming and raising cattle on land east of Natoma for six generations. The fire damage is a big loss to their livelihood.

“Probably have half as many cattle as what we had before, maybe less than that,” Tom said.

While some buildings on the Maupin’s property are still standing, Tom and Deb arrived home after the fire to find their house and Tom’s truck gone. They were not home when the fire hit. The fire piles on to what’s been a difficult year in the area.

“Flood, fires, it was 20 below zero in February. So, we’ve had too much rain, not enough rain, drought,” Tom said. “We’ve just been through the wringer.”

Tom is also recovering from a concussion.

“It’s starting to affect me mentally a little bit,” he said. “I’m just a little bit depressed.”

The Maupins aren’t’ alone. They’ve had friends coming to help as they work to fix what they can.

“It don’t surprise me and just kind of gives your spirit some kind of a bump to work into this thing and get it solved,” Tom said.

The K-State extension office has been organizing donations, including everything from food, water and clothes, as well as hay and fencing supplies.

They’re asking people to bring donations to the 4 h building at the Russell County Fairgrounds.

