One more mild day before colder weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A much quieter weather pattern is taking over, and possible for a while. While we look to stay dry there is a chance for southeast Kansas to see some rain and thunder this evening. With those storms developing expect increased cloud cover through south central Kansas.

Temperatures look to remain mild today but will drop off by tomorrow. Expect highs Saturday in the 30′s with a wind chill making it feel near or below freezing for many. Gusty north winds are expected to bring a winter like chill across the region. We try and recover near normal by Sunday with a sunny and quiet forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy with increasing cloud cover. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: A few clouds early but sunny overall and breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 38.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 43 Sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 23 Sunny.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

