Orr NIssan holds toy collection effort to benefit Wichita Children’s Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In support of the Wichita Children’s home, local dealership, Orr Nissan of Wichita, hosted its second annual collection and donation effort for the holiday season.

The Nissan dealer said the “Toys for Titans” donation drive allowed the public to donate toys, clothes, hygiene products and shoes.

“These items can be brought to the dealership to fill the back of two New 2021 Nissan Titan trucks from now until Christmas Eve,” the company said.

Orr NIssan on Wednesday, dropped off loads of toys, but is still accepting donations with plans to bring another load to drop off if they get it.

The dealership said for every Nissan sold until Dec. 23, the dealership will make a $30 purchase of collection items to add to the donation and anyone who donates to help local children will receive a discounted oil change as a “thank you.”

“It’s a privilege to be once again making the season bright for kids in our community.” Said Aaron Mount, Owner & General Manager of Orr Nissan of Wichita. “This is the second year, but I can assure you it won’t be our last. We love this city, and we love giving back. It’s our wish that this will be a season to remember.”

For more information about The Toys For Titans Collection Drive, contact Marc Miller at 817-980-2554.

