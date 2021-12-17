Timeline of Gordon Ramsay’s years as Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsey submitted his resignation on Friday to Wichita City Manager Robert Layton.

Ramsay served in the position beginning in 2016, after 20 years on the police force in Duluth, Minn. and 10 as its Police Chief. Upon arriving in Wichita, Ramsay strived for more community involvement, especially among persons of color, greater transparency, improved technology and a decrease in violent crime.

Here’s a look at some notable events during Ramsay’s tenure, which ends as of March 1, 2022

January 2016: Gordon Ramsay named Wichita Police Chief

July 2016: Ramsay invited to White House to discuss community policing

July 2016: Ramsay approves of Black Lives Matter protest

July 2016: Ramsay continues to push for community involvement

July 2016: WPD, activists come together for community cookout

September 2016: Ramsay supports adding more body cameras

October 2016: Wichita Police Department receives community policing grant

July 2017: Ramsay responds to claims made by arrested WPD officer

July 2018: Wichita Police Department launches hotline to help stop violent crime

September 2018: Officer sues Ramsay over comments causing “great harm” to reputation

January 2019: Homicide numbers in 2018 due to more self-defense killings

July 2019: Ramsay responds to report on investigations into police shootings

October 2019: WPD’s diverse leadership team discusses challenges, successes for department

December 2019: Ramsay addresses rise in homicides

August 2020: One-on-one interview with Gordon Ramsay

August 2020: Councilman, WPD Chief update Wichita’s ongoing efforts to improve policing

October 2020: DA says WPD officers justified in May 2019 deadly shooting

December 2020: ‘New pants’ fundraiser for WPD chief raises more than $1,800 for family in need

December 2020: Local law-enforcement leaders address rise of violent crime in Wichita

December 2020: 4You: Familiar faces in Wichita community share New Year’s traditions

January 2021: Women make up majority of WPD’s most diverse class ever

April 2021: Despite high-profile cases nationally, WPD recruiting numbers on rise

July 2021: Ramsay named finalist for Police Chief in Austin, Texas

July 2021: City Council approves federal partnership to address violent crime

August. 2021: Ramsay “out of running” for job in Austin

September 2021: WPD chief, church leaders respond to youth gun violence

September 2021: Wichita Police Dept. launches program aimed at reducing violence among repeat offenders

October 2021: ‘Stand’ rally held to bring awareness to teen violence

December 2021: Ramsay resigns as Wichita Police Chief effective March 2022

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.