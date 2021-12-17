Advertisement

Where's Shane? Metropolitan Ballet's The Nutcracker

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready...for the ballet! It’s a tradition for many this time of year -- Metropolitan Ballet’s The Nutcracker! This morning we’ll be hanging with some of the cast, learning how to get into first position, and getting the details on this timeless production. You can find more information on how to get tickets at www.metropolitanballetwichita.com/the-nutcracker.

